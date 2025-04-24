MGO One Seven LLC Buys 4,181 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 860,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 125,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

