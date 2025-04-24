MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,816 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 440,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Scotiabank lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

