MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 4,219 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

