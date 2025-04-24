MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,321 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Primerica worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,323,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $257.03 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.53 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.78 and its 200-day moving average is $281.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.