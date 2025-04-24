MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $259,273,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,276,000 after buying an additional 684,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 666,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,240,000 after buying an additional 522,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 454,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 362,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

