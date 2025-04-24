Meridian (MRBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Meridian had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect Meridian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meridian Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $157.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.68. Meridian has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $17.33.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

