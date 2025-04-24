McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,361,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in McKesson by 59,720.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after buying an additional 358,322 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $178,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $692.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.65. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $728.32. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.