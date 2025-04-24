Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170 billion during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 63.53% and a return on equity of 63.85%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

