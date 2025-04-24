MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $23,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. The trade was a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

