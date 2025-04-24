Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 28.9% – Time to Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.16. 11,227,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,540% from the average session volume of 425,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
