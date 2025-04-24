Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.64.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09.

In other news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $272,319.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at $387,753.30. This represents a 41.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This represents a 18.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth $87,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.