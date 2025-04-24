Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,130,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 300,352 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $777,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

