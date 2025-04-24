Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Bought by Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,211 shares during the quarter. Larimar Therapeutics accounts for about 4.2% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned about 7.29% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 399,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 159,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

