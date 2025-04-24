Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Trimmed by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,718,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LH opened at $224.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.