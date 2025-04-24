Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) is Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lessened its stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,078,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the period. Klaviyo comprises approximately 10.5% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $44,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.72 and a beta of 1.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,503. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $188,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 447,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,925,284.60. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,088,770 shares of company stock valued at $67,947,356 in the last three months. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.