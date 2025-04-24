Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) is Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lessened its stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,078,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the period. Klaviyo comprises approximately 10.5% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $44,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Klaviyo Stock Performance
KVYO opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.72 and a beta of 1.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.
Insider Transactions at Klaviyo
In related news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,503. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $188,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 447,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,925,284.60. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,088,770 shares of company stock valued at $67,947,356 in the last three months. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KVYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.
Klaviyo Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
