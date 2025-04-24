Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $492.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

