Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.61 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.75%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

