Keyvantage Wealth LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $187.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

