Keyvantage Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 403,929 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 403,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.