Keyvantage Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 403,929 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 403,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SCHG opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 4 Reasons Enphase Downtrend Won’t End in 2025; 1 That It Will
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Lyft Scales Into Europe: Can It Take Market Share From Uber?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why It May Be Time to Buy CrowdStrike Stock Heading Into Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.