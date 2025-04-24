Keyvantage Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 27,467 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keyvantage Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,365,000 after buying an additional 152,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,136,000 after purchasing an additional 595,710 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB opened at $49.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.