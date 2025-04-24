Keyvantage Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4,581.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 41,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.15 and its 200 day moving average is $213.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.43.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.