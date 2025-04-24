Keyvantage Wealth LLC Invests $404,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $41,787,000. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Redburn Partners dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

SCHW opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,482 shares of company stock valued at $40,288,720. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

