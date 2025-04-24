Keyvantage Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $240.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

