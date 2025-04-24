KeyCorp Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $180.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $216.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.96.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FANG opened at $135.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

