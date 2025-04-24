Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,002,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $464,434,000 after acquiring an additional 984,907 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lyft by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after acquiring an additional 443,109 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Up 3.9 %

LYFT opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 190.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.