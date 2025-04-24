Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

