Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 532.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $657.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $690.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.50. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

