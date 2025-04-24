Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $73.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.94. Banner has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 53.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

