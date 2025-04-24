Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 254.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,158,897,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,628 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,007,698.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,007,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $284.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

