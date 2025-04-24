Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

