Jump Financial LLC Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,252,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

