Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.10.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

