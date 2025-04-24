JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Calix Price Performance

Calix stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Calix has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

