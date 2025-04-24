JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $355.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $357.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.67.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $293.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.78 and a 200 day moving average of $347.36. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $233.28 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total value of $856,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,747.50. The trade was a 63.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.78, for a total transaction of $3,121,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,712.18. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,150. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.