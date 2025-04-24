Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.89.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$52.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$38.44 and a 12-month high of C$57.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.64, for a total transaction of C$438,927.25. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.44, for a total transaction of C$4,032,671.09. Insiders have sold a total of 144,257 shares of company stock worth $7,640,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

