Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$46.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 price target on Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.10.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$41.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.08. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$31.52 and a 12-month high of C$46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 3,219 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.91, for a total transaction of C$144,572.68. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$167,882.21. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,683 shares of company stock worth $816,102. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

