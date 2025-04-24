Jefferies Financial Group Cuts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$107.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQB. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on EQB from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.60.

Get EQB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQB

EQB Trading Up 1.8 %

EQB Increases Dividend

TSE:EQB opened at C$92.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 1 year low of C$78.24 and a 1 year high of C$114.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.