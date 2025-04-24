Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 171,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

