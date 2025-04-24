J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 8,768 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

