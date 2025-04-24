J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 2,282 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,572,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,703,000 after purchasing an additional 165,423 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.10.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $1,219,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $487,616.07. This represents a 71.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

