J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 1,010 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,737,000 after acquiring an additional 125,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,674,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,032,000 after buying an additional 76,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after acquiring an additional 345,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average is $117.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

