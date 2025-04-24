J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New $235,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $2.23 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

