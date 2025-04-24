J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $363,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $199.21 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.01.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.