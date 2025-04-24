J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 293.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.39. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.