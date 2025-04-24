J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $1.01 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

