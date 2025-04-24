J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,572,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in HubSpot by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $898.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.67.

HubSpot Trading Up 4.6 %

HubSpot stock opened at $566.75 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,297.92, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,882 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,757 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

