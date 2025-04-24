J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 105,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.7% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $9,987,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NKE opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

