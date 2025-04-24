J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 5,314 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WPM opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

