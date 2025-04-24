Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Itron comprises approximately 1.0% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Itron worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,145,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $64,615,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 464,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Itron by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after buying an additional 196,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $105.42 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

