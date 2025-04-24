iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $35,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 219,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 273,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,641.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.